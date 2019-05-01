In The Community

Granada Hills Charter celebrates National Academic Decathlon victory

By
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Granada Hills Charter High School took home the National Academic Decathlon Championship title.

"I think that the moment right before the awards we were all holding hands and closing our eyes...just...when we heard the name Granada Hills Charter High School from California going up it was just the most excitement I've ever felt," said Dilawar Khan, a graduating senior on the decathlon team.

The team has won seven national academic decathlons in the last nine years, and it was dedication that got these students this year's national trophy.

"Overcoming stereotypes about what their GPA says about them. But also, just pushing themselves to beyond the limits that they have set previous to this season as a team. So, I just want to highlight that and I want to say how proud we all are as your coaches. Thank you for bringing the national championship title back home, that's an amazing feat itself," said Alina Lee, Decathlon Coach.

The school threw a morning rally on Monday for the national champs to celebrate the big win.
