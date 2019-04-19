In The Community

Granada Hills school Academic Decathlon team preparing for national competition

By
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Granada Hills Charter High School's Academic Decathlon Team is headed to the National Competition in Bloomington, MN on April 25 - 27.

Right now, they are using their spring break from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every weekday to prepare, and the topic for the event is the 1960s.

They have to be ready for seven objective subjects including Math, Economics, Science, Social Science, Art, Music, and Literature. There are also three subjective subjects essay, speech, and interview that they have to master, making the ten parts of the decathlon.

"Every decathlete has to study and practice all ten," said Alina Lee, teacher and coach of the decathlon team. "Sometimes the misconception is that oh you'll take care of Math and you'll take care of English, but they have to take care of all of them."

These decathletes are made up of three different groups depending on their GPA. Therefore, it is not just the top of the class that can join because the team is looking for dedication and improvement.

The school has won already won six national titles in the last eight years.
