Granada Hills school Academic Decathlon team unveils victory plaque

By
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Granada Hills Charter High School (GHCHS) celebrated their U.S. Academic Decathlon victory on Monday by unveiling the 2019 plaque. The plaque represents the seventh national championship title for the team.

Councilman Greg Smith kicked off the event with family, friends and faculty from the school.

"This is our moment to share and thank you so much for being a part of that," said Alina Lee, teacher and GHCHS Academic Decathlon coach.

GHCHS won the national title on April 27, 2019 in Bloomington, Minnesota. The next U.S. competition in 2020 will be in Anchorage, Alaska; April 30 - May 2.
