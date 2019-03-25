Granada Hills school wins California Academic Decathlon, advances to U.S. finals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Granada Hills Charter High School students are celebrating a big win in the Academic Decathlon.The San Fernando Valley school took top honors in the California Academic Decathlon in Sacramento, reclaiming the title after losing to El Camino Real Charter School in Woodland Hills last year.A welcome-back breakfast will be held for the team Monday.Next, Granada Hills will shoot for its seventh national title at the U.S. Academic Decathlon in Minnesota.