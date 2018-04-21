EDUCATION

Health fair in Long Beach provides info on sustainable living

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Residents from Long Beach's Northside came out for environmental health fair day.


The event was held at Burbank Elementary School. The aim is to help families build a sustainable home by learning about sustainable practices.

There was also information about grants available to help update their homes.

The event was co-sponsored by GRID Alternatives Grater Los Angeles (GLA). GLA is a non-profit organization helping low-income families get solar panels installed at their home.

More than 200 homes have been fitted with solar systems by GLA.
