Health fair in Long Beach provides info on sustainable living

Residents from Long Beach's Northside came out for environmental health fair day.The event was held at Burbank Elementary School. The aim is to help families build a sustainable home by learning about sustainable practices.There was also information about grants available to help update their homes.The event was co-sponsored by GRID Alternatives Grater Los Angeles (GLA). GLA is a non-profit organization helping low-income families get solar panels installed at their home.More than 200 homes have been fitted with solar systems by GLA.