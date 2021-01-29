All Good News: Program offers free internet access to help fix digital divide for remote learning during pandemic

SOUTH LA (KABC) -- The Internet has allowed schools to continue teaching with remote learning during this pandemic. But some families are dealing with slow, or even no internet. A major digital divide came into focus, disproportionately impacting at-risk students, who are three times less likely to keep up with their school curriculum because of either poor Internet, or no Internet access at all.That's where the "Sola I Can" Foundation has stepped in to help."We are intending to provide 1,000 South LA families with internet for 1,000 days," Sherri Francois, Exec. Director.Thanks to donors, they've nearly reached their goal of raising half a million dollars for the campaign."Some of our families have had to go to parking lots at retail locations like McDonald's and Target to access internet - some of our families prior to accessing internet, their kids were working off cell phones," said Francois.Mom Tametria Nash has four boys. Like so many so low-income families, this free gift is helping to make remote learning a lot easier."During this pandemic, it's really rough making ends meet," said Nash. "This Wi-Fi is wonderful, it covers all the boys' four laptops; haven't had any interruptions. It's smooth, and we're happy, happy campers here."Many of these families do receive internet hotspots from their school programs - but report slow Internet speeds and limited bandwidth, which becomes an issue supporting multiple kids under one roof.To apply, families can email getwifi@solaican.org or visit 1000for1000.com.