Monrovia High School students hold drive-thru rally to help build school spirit

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced that as of Monday, it has provided 100 million meals to students and community members in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- From Friday Night football games to homecoming - everything has been different for Southern California high school students due to the pandemic this past year. At Monrovia High, students found a way to enjoy the high school experience safely."Tonight we are doing a drive-thru rally at our high school," said Kylene Lewis, Monrovia High cheerleader. "We're trying to spread spirit again and get the school year going on a positive note.""It's an opportunity for our students and their families to come celebrate Monrovia High school," said Principal Kirk McGinnis."This year I feel like we haven't gotten a lot of spirit with quarantine and isolation a lot of people are down," said Student Body President Sophie Abela.With the drive-thru rally, students, teachers, administrators and parents say it's just nice to be on campus again."They missed out the whole school year. So this kind of gives them a chance to just be on campus, see some of their classmates, see some of their teachers," said parent Erica Quezada. "Her freshman year was cut off short and then her whole sophomore year she's been home so today was an important day."