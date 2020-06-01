Homeless high school student graduates valedictorian

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Despite battling homelessness, a Florida teen has become the top student in his high school graduating class.Martin Folsom and his mother have been in and out of homelessness since he was a kid, and throughout his four years in high school.But because of his unwavering determination, he pushed through his academics and is now Philip Randolph Career Academy's valedictorian."It kind of gave me a jolt in my chest a little bit, so it was a good feeling," Folsom said. "It means a lot and it gives me a sense of all I've done and all I have accomplished was worth it."Folsom plans to attend Valdosta State in Georgia in the fall.After college, he hopes to work for the FBI.