Homeless students in North Hills have access to toys through new toy loan program

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Langdon Avenue Elementary School in North Hills partnered with the Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) to launch a toy loan program at the school.
Langdon was chosen as one of the schools to receive this toy loaning program, because it has one of the highest percentages of homeless students within the Los Angeles Unified School District.
"At these centers a child can go in, borrow a toy, and then after several weeks of returning and borrowing the toys, they get a set of new toys for them to keep," Brenda Gonzalez Camacho, program coordinator with DPSS.
The program works like a library where the kids are given toy loan cards so that they can check out and return the toys.
DPSS offers this program as a way to give children access to new toys in lower income neighborhoods, and Langdon plans on using it as a reward program for good behavior as well.
If you would like to donate your gently used toys to the program click here.
