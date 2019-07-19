Education

Students scrambling ahead of Huntington Park A-Technical College's impending closure

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Students at A-Technical College in Huntington Park are now searching for a new school after officials announced they are shutting down next month.

"They told me the school was closing down. Immediately thought 'Wow, why is it going to close right now? This is so out of nowhere'," said student Daniel Clairborne.

The announcement prompted other students to consider a career change.

"I was thinking maybe this was a sign I shouldn't be doing this, but how deep I am I wanted to continue," said student Alfredo Vasquez.

Campus President Ali Bayrami said financial struggles left the college no choice but to shut its doors.

"With the business climate and financial challenges that exist in today's world our owner, after 40 years serving students and serving the community, has decided to seize the operation," said Bayrami.

Classes are set to end on August 15, but school officials said they are committed to helping the 70 remaining students find other options, including transferring to nearby schools.

They will also continue to work with students on externships and with the state to ensure students know all their financial options.

"It's my money, you know. I invested my time. I was a little scared, but I'm trying to stay relaxed. But we do have other options. They're not leaving yet, not just closing the door. That's good there's help," said student Martin Correa.
