Education

San Bernardino school debuts sensory room to help special needs students

EMBED <>More Videos

An elementary school in San Bernardino debuted a new sensory room Friday, designed with the needs of students with Autism or Down Syndrome in mind.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Special need students in San Bernardino now have new tools to help with learning.

Teachers and staff at Henry Elementary School cut the ribbon on a new sensory room on Friday.

The room is designed with the needs of students with Autism or Down Syndrome in mind.

Teachers say giving students an opportunity to "let loose" during the day helps them focus when it comes time to learn.

"Once we come in here, they're allowed to let loose, not let loose it's structured loose, but once we come back out, we're ready to work, and we have to do our work, and it's much easier to get them to zone in and work once we let loose in here, and they go back out there," said Courtney Swoboda, a special education teacher.

The sensory room is already proving to be successful and could serve as an example for other school districts.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationsan bernardinosan bernardino countyautismchildrenschooldown syndromestudents
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends in Valencia
Mueller report delivered to DOJ after Russia probe conclusion
Family of man fatally shot by deputies after chase is suing LASD
Montclair driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting student
Dodgers unveil mouthwatering food options for upcoming season
Snoop Dogg headlines Salute the Troops festival in Pomona
Refinery problems causing gas price hike in LA County
Show More
Dodge muscle car owners celebrate Springfest
VIDEO: Simi Valley skier rescued at Snow Valley
No. 13 UC Irvine upsets No. 4 Kansas State
FEMA wrongly released data of victims of 2017 wildfires and hurricanes
Hi Duk Lee, Koreatown leader, dies at 79
More TOP STORIES News