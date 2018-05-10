EDUCATION

IE students build boats out of plastic bottles, enjoy them on lake

Elementary school students in the San Bernardino Mountains took what they learned in the classroom and put it to the test on Lake Gregory. (KABC)

SAN BERNARDINO NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) --
Elementary school students in the San Bernardino Mountains took what they learned in the classroom and put it to the test on Lake Gregory.

They built boats out of used plastic bottles and then paddled them around the lake.

PVC, duct tape, and 2-liter bottles. What more do you need for nearly 300 kids to have fun while learning about buoyancy?

The Rim of the World Unified School District added "environmental" to their STEM program about eight years ago, calling it eSTEM.

