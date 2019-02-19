Kaiser Permanente is giving aspiring doctors a free ride through medical school.The health care provider is waiving tuition for the first five classes of students enrolled at its new Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine in Pasadena.Students enrolled in those first five classes will have their tuition waved for the full four years.The school will begin accepting applications this June.Courses will begin in the summer of 2020.Clinical education will primarily take place in the greater Los Angeles area in Kaiser Permanente hospitals and clinics and in partnered community health centers.For more information, visit