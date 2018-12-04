LA Museum of the Holocaust features 'kindertransport' exhibit

A new exhibit chronicles the rescue mission to save children from Nazi-occupied territory. The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the first Kindertransport."Childhood Left at the Station" features curated and personal artifacts and mementos from 10 child survivors. One of the rescued children was noted author and media personality, Dr. Ruth Westheimer.Kindertransport (Children's Transport) was a rescue mission that saved approximately 10,000 Jewish refugee children from the horrors of the Holocaust. Great Britain and other countries, including Switzerland and Sweden, took in the children between 1938 and 1939.Often, these children were the only members of their families who survived the Holocaust. The first Kindertransport train left a Berlin station with approximately 200 children in December, 1938. The exhibit runs until Dec. 31.