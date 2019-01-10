A judge ruled Thursday morning that the union representing Los Angeles Unified School District teachers can proceed with its planned strike on Monday, rejecting the district's attempt to obtain a temporary restraining order.United Teachers Los Angeles settled on Monday as the strike date in response to LAUSD challenging Thursday's scheduled start time in court. The district alleged it was not officially given 10-day notice as required by state law.A hearing on the notification issue was to be held Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.The strike will occur as planned Monday unless UTLA sees a "serious" proposal before then, said the union's president, Alex Caputo-Pearl.Another round of talks between UTLA and the LAUSD is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.