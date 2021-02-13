LA teachers union pushes back on CDC's roadmap for reopening schools

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10334617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The nation's top public health agency said Friday that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies, and vaccination of teachers, while

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The union representing more than 35,000 Los Angeles teachers is pushing back against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's long-awaited roadmap for getting students back to classrooms in the middle of a pandemic.The nation's top public health agency said Friday that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies, and vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening. But the agency's guidance is just that - it cannot force schools to reopen, and CDC officials were careful to say they are not calling for a mandate that all U.S. schools be reopened.The new guidance includes many of the same measures previously backed by the CDC, but it suggests them more forcefully. It emphasizes that all of the recommendations must be implemented strictly and consistently to keep school safe. It also provides more detailed suggestions about what type of schooling should be offered given different levels of virus transmission, with differing advice for elementary, middle and high schools.But United Teachers Los Angeles reiterated in a statement Friday afternoon that the path to safe reopening must include vaccines for all school personnel; multi-tiered mitigation strategies, including testing and personal protective equipment; and lowered community transmission rates."We applaud the CDC's efforts for a national strategy to return to in-person instruction, but the new guidelines released on February 12 do not do enough to address the specific challenges of large urban school districts like LAUSD,'' the UTLA statement says. "And most troubling is that it does not require vaccinations for school staff, six-foot distancing in all schools, nor improved ventilation as a key mitigation measure.''Additionally, UTLA said Los Angeles must get out of California's most restrictive "purple'' tier of the state's economic reopening matrix, which indicates the virus is widespread."While L.A. educators want nothing more than to be back in classrooms, the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County is still too high,'' the statement says.Recommended measures include hand washing, disinfection of school facilities, diagnostic testing and contact tracing to find new infections and separate infected people from others in a school. It's also more emphatic than past guidance on the need to wear masks in school."We know that most clusters in the school setting have occurred when there are breaches in mask wearing," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC's director, said in a call with reporters.Vaccinating teachers can provide "an additional layer of protection," she said."Vaccinating teachers and school staff can be considered one layer of mitigation and protection for staff and students,'' according to the CDC document. "Strategies to minimize barriers to accessing vaccination for teachers and other frontline essential workers, such as vaccine clinics at or close to the place of work, are optimal. Access to vaccination should not be considered a condition for reopening schools for in-person instruction.''The guidance was issued as President Joe Biden faces increasing pressure to deliver on his promise to get the majority of schools back to in-person teaching by the end of his first 100 days in office. The White House said this week that a national strategy would be guided by science."We've used stronger languages than prior guidance. We've been much more prescriptive here as to putting some guardrails on what can and should be done to get to a safe reopening," Walensky said."And I can assure you that this is free from political meddling," she added.The CDC guidance included a color-coded chart, from blue to red, on assessing community spread, including rates of new cases per 100,000 people and the percentage of positive tests.That said, high community transmission does not necessarily mean schools cannot be open - especially those at the elementary level. If school mitigation measures are strictly followed, the risk of spread in the schools should still be low, the guidance suggests.Current state guidelines allow the reopening of school campuses for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade when a county's COVID-19 average rate of new cases drops to 25 per 100,000 residents. Los Angeles County's rate is currently about 31 new cases per 100,000, but it has been steadily dropping, and it could meet the required threshold as early as next week.But Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Friday sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom calling for the immediate opening of all K-6 classrooms, while also asking that he allow grades 7 through 12 to open, even in counties like Los Angeles that are in the "purple'' tier."The safety of reopening the classroom has been well-documented worldwide, and our children cannot wait another day to get back to school,'' Barger wrote. "While our youngest children have had the most difficulty accessing online education, the impact has been felt by children of all ages.''In response, UTLA said: "We ask those like Barger who are pushing to reopen in the purple tier and without lowered community transmission rates: How many infections and deaths are considered 'safe?'''On Friday afternoon, a group of parents from across California held a virtual news conference to urge that schools not be reopened amid what they call "critically high community transmission rates,'' as well as virus variants, lack of safety measures and unclear vaccine distribution plans."I'm here to represent many parents who don't agree that schools should be reopened because we know that COVID-19 is still impacting us and our communities ... are still the epicenter of this pandemic,'' LAUSD mother Maria Osorio said in Spanish. Frankly, a lot of those families who want schools to be reopened are probably more financially stable, they're more well off, and they live in communities where infection rates are much lower. And so the situation that we're facing is very different to the situation that they're facing.''Osorio, who has four children and lives in South Los Angeles, also noted that many LAUSD students take public transportation to school, so the risk of infection will not only come from learning inside classrooms, but from commuting to campuses.During the parents' news conference, Matthew Schneck, a teacher in San Diego, said "kids are not experiments,'' in response to a CDC report he said noted that COVID-19 variants require additional research and reopening guidelines may need to be updated."The CDC seems ready to admit that yes, infections will still happen even with all of these mitigation measures,'' he said.The debate comes as the list of those eligible for the vaccine continues to grow, even as the state and L.A. County continue to struggle to get enough vaccines.On Friday, California officials announced starting March 15, anyone 16 and over with severe disabilities and those with health conditions such as cancer, or heart disease that put them at high risk can get in line for a shot.Dodger Stadium and other Los Angeles-run sites remain closed until next Tuesday or Wednesday while awaiting more doses of the vaccine.