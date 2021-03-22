back to school

Las Virgenes Unified School District students returning to campus Monday for the 1st time in over a year

By
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of middle and high schoolers in the Calabasas area were set to return to school on Monday for the first time in over year.

Three middle schools and two high schools within the Las Virgenes Unified School School District will be the first campuses to reopen for in-person instruction in Los Angeles County, welcoming back some 7,000 students.

The district will operate under a hybrid plan, where students will spend half their time on campus and the other half continuing to learn from home.



A number of health safety protocols will be in place to bring students back. Children must complete a health screening before entering campus, undergo temperature checks, wear masks and practice physical distancing.

The district's teachers aren't yet fully vaccinated, though many of them are halfway there. Some 1,000 educators received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine a few weeks ago at a clinic put on by the district.

Meanwhile, the restart of Los Angeles Unified schools is moving closer to reality as the teachers union has now approved a deal to resume in-person instruction.

The agreement was previously approved by union leadership and the school board, but now 89% of the members of United Teachers Los Angeles have also given their support.

EMBED More News Videos

The restart of Los Angeles Unified schools is moving closer to reality as the teachers union has now approved a deal to resume in-person instruction.



The return for Las Virgenes Unified students comes as the CDC issued new guidelines that allow students to be spaced only three feet apart in classrooms instead of the six feet previously recommended when wearing a mask.

The superintendent says that provides an opportunity to bring more students back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcalabasaslos angeles countyback to schooleducationcovid 19 pandemicstudents
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Inglewood kindergartners get a sweet surprise on first day back to school
Ventura County high school students returning to campus
Teachers, parents get free school supplies at IE drive-thru event
Back to school: Tips for transitioning back to the classroom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Superintendent Beutner gives update after teachers approve LAUSD reopening deal
Family of Asian woman killed in Compton calls for hate-crime investigation
CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on the 101 freeway
SoCal rallies combat rise in anti-Asian violence
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
'Murdered for no reason': Fresno street vendor shot and killed
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Show More
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies amid COVID-19 struggle
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
Trump set to launch new social media platform
LAPD needs help looking for man accused of assault in Sherman Oaks
Suspect found dead in Perris home after deputy injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News