Las Virgenes Unified School District students returning to campus Monday for the 1st time in over a year

Three middle schools and two high schools within the Las Virgenes Unified School School District will be the first campuses to reopen for in-person instruction in Los Angeles County, welcoming back some 7,000 students.
The district will operate under a hybrid plan, where students will spend half their time on campus and the other half continuing to learn from home.
A number of health safety protocols will be in place to bring students back. Children must complete a health screening before entering campus, undergo temperature checks, wear masks and practice physical distancing.
The district's teachers aren't yet fully vaccinated, though many of them are halfway there. Some 1,000 educators received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine a few weeks ago at a clinic put on by the district.
Meanwhile, the restart of Los Angeles Unified schools is moving closer to reality as the teachers union has now approved a deal to resume in-person instruction.
The agreement was previously approved by union leadership and the school board, but now 89% of the members of United Teachers Los Angeles have also given their support.
The return for Las Virgenes Unified students comes as the CDC issued new guidelines that allow students to be spaced only three feet apart in classrooms instead of the six feet previously recommended when wearing a mask.
The superintendent says that provides an opportunity to bring more students back.