LAUSD board votes to end random searches, wandings of students following complaints

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District has decided to end a policy of random searches and wandings of students at secondary schools.

The policy had been instituted following a wave of violence and mass shootings at schools across the country.

But students and critics claimed the policy unfairly targeted students of color, making them feel like criminals even though the searches were supposed to be random.

"We are at school to learn, not to be searched," said Maria Velez, who graduated from LAUSD schools this year. "Harmful policies of random searches discriminate against students of color."

The policy change goes into effect in July 2020. In the meantime, the board has asked Superintendent Austin Beutner to draft a new security policy in its place.

The board also passed a separate but related school-safety matter. The safe-gun storage measure requires parents to sign a letter at the beginning of the school year acknowledging their understanding of the need for safe firearm storage at home. City Attorney Mike Feuer was among supporters of the measure.
