LAUSD celebrates 'Unity Day' at Belmont High School

Hundreds of students packed the bleachers at Belmont High School for "Unity Day" - an event it hosted with the Los Angeles Unified School District. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
"We just want students to be united and feel peace and move forward with their education, which is the most important thing," said Blanca Zavala, senior class president.

"Unity Day is for our immigrant families to know that they are safe in LA Unified. Our goal together is to get every child college, career and life ready," said LAUSD interim Superintendent Vivian Ekchian.

It's all part of the Board of Education's "Immigrant Celebration" month - designed to give families information about their rights.

The event featured speeches, poems, and music. Students say they achieved their goal of unity.

"March 5th today is about celebrating that we are strong together," said LAUSD board president Monica Garcia. "Today could have been about something else, the courts are challenged, and we are still welcoming students - come to school, come be part of a process - you are part of our success."
