LAUSD rally held as some parents push back against UTLA's demands for masks, distancing

LAUSD rally held as some parents push back against UTLA's demands

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Outraged parents rallied outside the Los Angeles Unified headquarters Sunday, pushing for inclusion in negotiations for this fall's school reopening.

Demonstrators said LAUSD, the country's second largest school district, should follow COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the L.A. County Health Department -- instead of the teachers' union.

United Teachers Los Angeles is demanding that mask-wearing and physical distancing continues in the fall.

The demonstration came a day before the LAUSD announced plans to fully reopen for in-person learning in the fall.

LAUSD to open for in-person learning 5 days a week, with option to continue remote learning
The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest school district in the country, plans to fully reopen for in-person learning in the fall.



When students return, they will be on campus five days a week for a full day of instruction. Middle school and high school students will change classrooms for each class period, which hasn't been done in L.A. since March 2020.

Parents and students said Sunday that remote and hybrid learning has hindered development.

"Anytime you're in a structure, you have a tendency to stay focused, and our babies need to be focused on learning," said one parent. "They need to be focused on interacting with each other. These are the things that are going to be happening in the real world."

"I have ADHD, so it's especially hard for me. It helps me to focus more in an environment that is meant for learning," said student Fiona Austin.

Parents at the rally warned that school board members could face recalls if they continue to differ with families.

