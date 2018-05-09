The Los Angeles Unified School District has reached a tentative contract agreement and averted a strike by the union that represents thousands of custodians and other service workers.Service Employees International Union Local 99 represents about 30,000 employees, including custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, teachers' assistants, truck drivers and other support workers.The union and LAUSD administration had been negotiating for more than a year over a new contract. Last week the two sides reached an impasse and the union had planned a one-day strike on May 15. The teachers union was planning to join them on the picket lines in a union show of solidarity.The three-year contract deal provides raises in the first year and "economic wage supplements" in the second year, which could become raises depending on the district's financial condition."Thank you to the SEIU Local 99 and our District's labor team for coming to a tentative agreement this evening," said Interim Superintendent Vivian Ekchian. "We worked diligently with SEIU Local 99 leadership to arrive at a long-term solution that meets the needs of our students and employees.""Our members are proud of the work they do every day on the front lines of educating our students," said SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias. "We feel this is a great step from L.A. Unified in recognizing our contributions to the District. We look forward to improving educational outcomes, as well as the wages and working conditions of classified employees."