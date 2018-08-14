EDUCATION

BACK TO SCHOOL: Thousands of LAUSD students head back to class for first day of school

Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students headed back to class as the 2018-2019 school year kicked off on Tuesday.

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students headed back to class as the 2018-2019 school year kicked off on Tuesday.

New teachers, new schoolmates, new assignments - it's a busy day for students! It's also a busy day for LAUSD leaders too - who are overseeing more than 1,000 schools.

Incoming LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner and Board of Education members gathered at Edward R. Roybal Learning Center for a campus tour. They also visited other schools to welcome principals, staff and students on the first day of the school year.

"Today is a bit of a whirlwind, so I hope you have your jogging shoes on because we're going to try to share with you the journey, not just of the district, but the journey that our students make every day when they come to one school in our district. We have more than 1,000 schools across 700 miles. Each day, a parent trusts us to educate their child at one school in our district," Beutner said.

Later in the day, LAPD Chief Michel Moore and the chief of the Los Angeles School Police Department were expected to hold a news conference to discuss safety for the school year ahead.

