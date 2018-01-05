EDUCATION

LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King to retire for medical reasons

Michelle King was named superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District in January 2016.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Michelle King announced her plans to retire at the end of this school year, disclosing she has been undergoing cancer treatment in recent months.

King has been on medical leave since the fall for previously undisclosed reasons. She will remain on medical leave until her retirement becomes effective June 30.

"I am very thankful for the outpouring of support I have received from the entire L.A. Unified family, our community partners and my colleagues across the nation. As I aggressively fight this illness, I ask that you continue to keep me in your thoughts and prayers," King said in a statement released by the district.

King attended LAUSD schools and worked for the district for 33 years. She was named superintendent in January 2016.

Associate Superintendent Vivian Ekchian has been acting superintendent in King's absence.

The LAUSD Board of Education issued a statement expressing support for King's decision.

"Having dedicated her career to the District, it is now time for Dr. King to focus her incredible strength and energy on her health. We wholeheartedly support her decision to retire, and will continue to keep her in our thoughts and prayers as she faces the challenges ahead."
