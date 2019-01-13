EDUCATION

LAUSD teachers prepare to strike on Monday

United Teachers of Los Angeles, the second largest teacher's union in the country, is asking its more than 30,000 teachers to prepare for a strike Monday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES --
United Teachers of Los Angeles, the second largest teacher's union in the country, is asking its more than 30,000 members to prepare for a strike Monday.

The strike comes after the union rejected the Los Angeles Unified School District's latest deal on contracts.

Years of frustration over class sizes, salaries and shortages of school counselors and nurses have led up to this point.

RELATED: Guide for LAUSD parents impacted by strike

LAUSD representatives and the union met several times in an effort to avert the strike, but each negotiation fell flat. The district said it simply cannot afford the union's demands, but has asked Gov. Gavin Newsom for assistance.

On Friday, Newsom proposed increased funding for education, which the district said it was counting on.

Both sides went to court over when teachers could strike, and a judge ruled it could start Monday.

UTLA is expected to provide an update on the impending strike around 4 p.m. Sunday.
