LAUSD teachers rally for raises

Thousands of teachers, parents and students demonstrated in downtown Los Angeles to demand a better contract for local educators. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of teachers, parents and students demonstrated in downtown Los Angeles to demand a better contract for local educators.

The members of United Teachers Los Angeles are fed up with negotiations after talking with the Los Angeles Unified School District for a year but not getting the pay raises and resources they are seeking.

They rallied in downtown's Grand Park to make their voices heard.

"I'm looking for support in public education and not taking away funding from many needed services," said special education teacher Lisa Bennett.

The union represents more than 35,000 teachers.

The district had no comment.
