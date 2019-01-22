LAUSD teachers strike: Everything you need to know

Here's everything you need to know about the ongoing teachers strike as negotiations continue between the Los Angeles Unified School District and United Teachers Los Angeles.Educators are seeking increased pay, smaller class sizes and the hiring of more support staff, such as nurses, counselors and librarians. The strike, the first to hit LAUSD in 30 years, is crippling the second largest school district in the country, impacting nearly half a million students.Teachers with the independent Accelerated Schools charter network - who are also union members but negotiate their contract separately - walked off the job this week as well to demand better working conditions and in support for public school educators. No new talks have been scheduled.Since the strike launched Monday, thousands of teachers and supporters have held picketing events throughout the city. A Family Hotline has been established for anyone with questions about the schools during the strike: (213)443-1300.