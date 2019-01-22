EDUCATION

LAUSD teachers strike: Everything you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Angeles Unified School district and the teachers union will continue bargaining talks on Friday, which marks day 5 of the teachers strike.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Here's everything you need to know about the ongoing teachers strike as negotiations continue between the Los Angeles Unified School District and United Teachers Los Angeles.

Educators are seeking increased pay, smaller class sizes and the hiring of more support staff, such as nurses, counselors and librarians. The strike, the first to hit LAUSD in 30 years, is crippling the second largest school district in the country, impacting nearly half a million students.

Teachers with the independent Accelerated Schools charter network - who are also union members but negotiate their contract separately - walked off the job this week as well to demand better working conditions and in support for public school educators. No new talks have been scheduled.

Since the strike launched Monday, thousands of teachers and supporters have held picketing events throughout the city. A Family Hotline has been established for anyone with questions about the schools during the strike: (213)443-1300.




Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstriketeachersstudentslausdLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Firefighters march in solidarity with striking teachers in DTLA
UTLA says strike will continue Tuesday despite result of ongoing talks
LAUSD teachers strike: Bargaining talks to continue Saturday
LAUSD bargaining talks ongoing as Day 5 of teachers strike remains
More Education
Top Stories
Firefighters march in solidarity with striking teachers in DTLA
'Roma,' 'The Favourite' lead Oscar nomination with 10 nods
Chris Brown and 2 others detained in Paris after rape complaint
Powerful SoCal winds topple trees, power lines
Driver trapped in tractor trailer after crash with asphalt truck in Wilmington
UTLA says strike will continue Tuesday despite result of ongoing talks
OC veterans make a difference for MLK weekend
1 wounded in North Hollywood gang shooting
Show More
Rams start preparing for Super Bowl LIII
Women of 'The Bachelor' show their strength to Colton
Manny Pacquiao's LA home burglarized during fight
Moreno Valley teen missing for more than a week
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator running for president
More News