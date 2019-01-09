LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles Unified School District officials and teachers union reps are set to hold 11th-hour talks Wednesday in an effort to stave off a massive teachers strike.
Wednesday morning, LAUSD officials and United Teachers Los Angeles representatives met in court over the union's right to a strike.
Some 30,000 teachers are set to begin the strike as early as Thursday if an agreement can't be reached.
Results of the court meeting could also delay the strike to next week or possibly even later, because a judge could shut down the strike for several days.
LAUSD took UTLA to court, saying it did not provide the district with enough notice for a possible strike. Union reps said they informed the district of the strike date on Dec. 19.
The strike would affect nearly half a million students over a dispute that boils down to class sizes and pay raises.
The LAUSD Board of Education says it is committed to reaching a fair agreement, saying that UTLA has rejected its offer that would add almost 1,000 educators and triple funding to reduce class sizes. The offer also includes a 6-percent pay raise.
The teachers union rejected that offer Monday, calling it unacceptable. The union claims Superintendent Austin Beutner is hoarding nearly $2 billion in surplus funds.
If a strike does happen, the LAUSD Board of Education says it has already hired 400 substitute teachers.
Also, the board voted on Tuesday to make changes to its volunteer policy in anticipation of extra help needed in the event of a strike. The board will ease restrictions on background checks and fingerprinting for school volunteers, which would allow parents and others to step in more quickly. Those volunteers will not need to pass a full federal background check but will still be checked against a national database of sex offenders.
The less-restrictive policy would kick in only when the superintendent declares an emergency. A volunteer would then simply fill out a form and the district would check a database to make sure the person was not a registered sex offender.
City News Service contributed to this report.