LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials with the Los Angeles Unified School District have announced changes with how they will prepare for natural disasters and emergency situations.
Starting next year, schools will be required to hold at least one lockdown drill each semester. Each school will also develop a plan to rapidly move students to a designated off-campus location when staying on the campus is unsafe. School employees are also being trained to better recognize behavior that could lead to violence.
Eyewitness This: LAUSD to require two school lockdown drills each year
