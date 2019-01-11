LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Unified School District presented a new offer to the teachers union on Friday in hopes of preventing a strike scheduled to begin Monday.
LAUSD's new offer to United Teachers Los Angeles includes a $130 million investment in 2019-2020, which the district says will add 1,200 more educators and reduce class sizes in middle and high schools by two.
The offer comes after a significant funding boost by both the state and L.A. County, which Buetner says threw in another $10 million for school staffing.
See the offer's details below:
- 6 percent raise and back pay for 2017-2018
- Significant reduction in class sizes and more nurses, counselors, librarians in schools
- Working group to address issues regarding charter schools
- LA Unified offer exceeds the recommendations from the independent fact finder appointed by the state of California
- State regulator (Los Angeles County Office of Education) has expressed great alarm and concern with the rapid deterioration of the district's financial position
- 1,200 additional educators in schools, $130 million investment in 2019-2020
- Significant reduction in class sizes
-Middle school by 2
-High school by 2
-Cap middle and high school English and math at 39
-No increase in any current class sizes
- Provide library services at every middle school
- Provide nursing services at elementary schools, five days a week
- Add an additional academic counselor at each comprehensive high school
Buetner discussed the new proposal during a Friday afternoon press conference, during which he also announced that the district will officially ask Gov. Gavin Newsom to help resolve the situation.
"UTLA's proposals are unchanged since April of 2017. They know we cannot meet those demands. The county has said we're on the precipice, the county has said we cannot meet those demands, so we'd like the governor to step in, bring the parties together, keep us in a room, lock the door and throw away the key if he has to, so we can reach a resolution and avoid a strike," Buetner said.
Some 30,000 teachers are set to strike if an agreement can't be reached. If the strike does occur as planned, it will be the first since 1989. The strike would affect nearly half a million students.
The district and the teachers union are at odds over the size of a proposed raise, along with how much money should be spent to add support staff, reduce class sizes and other issues.
The UTLA wants a 6.5-percent raise that would take effect all at once and a year sooner.
It also says it wants "fully staffed'' schools with more nurses, librarians and counselors added to the payrolls, along with pledges to reduce class sizes.
The UTLA is expected to announce whether or not it will accept the offer during a press conference at 5 p.m.
The current collective bargaining agreement will expire on Sunday.