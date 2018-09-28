LBCC, Cal State Long Beach partnering to help students with tuition

Long Beach City College and Cal State Long Beach are teaming up to help with college tuition and admission.Officials from both schools met on the LBCC campus to announce the new partnership. Any graduating student from a Long Beach Unified School District school with at least a 2.0 grade point average can attend LBCC for free for the first year.The program is called Long Beach College Promise 2.0 and starts with the 2019 graduating class.Now, LBCC has added a twist to the program: Any student who completes two years at LBCC can gain automatic admittance to Cal State Long Beach. And while attending LBCC, students will have access to the Cal State Long Beach facilities.The original College Promise program, the first of its kind in the nation, is in its 10th year.