LAUSD schools to remain closed through May 1 amid COVID-19 outbreak

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District will not be back in session for several more weeks as widespread efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus continue.In a letter sent to parents within the district on Monday morning, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced that schools will remain closed through May 1."I wish I could tell you it will all be back to normal sometime soon but it does not look like that will be the case," Beutner said in the statement.Earlier this month, the school district announced the cancellation of at least two weeks of classes due to the coronavirus, but officials could not say whether that would be extended for longer.