LAUSD schools to remain closed through May 1 amid COVID-19 outbreak

In a letter sent to parents within the district on Monday morning, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced that schools will remain closed through May 1.
"I wish I could tell you it will all be back to normal sometime soon but it does not look like that will be the case," Beutner said in the statement.
Update on March 23rd.— Austin Beutner (@AustinLASchools) March 23, 2020
Actualización del 23 de marzo. pic.twitter.com/zVwuqyrdeZ
Earlier this month, the school district announced the cancellation of at least two weeks of classes due to the coronavirus, but officials could not say whether that would be extended for longer.
LAUSD officials are expected to provide further details at a press conference at 11 a.m., which will be streamed live on ABC7.