LIVE: Gov. Newsom to sign bill to get kids back in public schools by end of March

Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign legislation supporting the effort to get California kids back into the classroom.On Thursday, state lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the plan to push schools to reopen by offering them financial incentives.Newsom announced the deal earlier this week after months of negotiations. It provides $2 billion for school districts that return to at least some in-person instruction by March 31.The bill has two sets of rules districts must follow to get the money. The first set applies to school districts in counties where the coronavirus is widespread. The second set of rules applies to districts in counties where the virus is not as widespread.To get the money, districts governed by the first set of rules must offer in-person learning through at least second grade by the end of March. Districts governed by the second set of rules must offer in-person learning to all elementary grades, plus at least one grade in middle and high school.The bill does not mandate schools to reopen.But many lawmakers were still concerned the bill won't do enough kids back into classrooms for in-person learning.The bill does not say how much time students should spend in the classroom, prompting fears some districts might have students return for just one day per week and still be eligible to get the money.