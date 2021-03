Back to school: ABC7 hosts panel of experts for virtual town hall Thursday - LIVE

Dr. Kendrick Davis, chief research officer, USC Race & Equity Center

Dr. Sylvia Gates Carlisle, director of practice management at UCR FP Residency

Keara Williams, English teacher, Augustus Hawkins High School, Los Angeles Unified School District

Rey Saldana, president and CEO, Communities in Schools

Join ABC7 on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for a back-to-school virtual town hall with a distinguished group of experts.Hosted by ABC7's Marc Brown, the panel will include:The event will be streamed live here on ABC7.com, and on the ABC7 Los Angeles apps on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV . That's also where our Back to School: COVID Impact reports are available for watching.