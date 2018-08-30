EDUCATION

Long Beach kids get 1,000 free backpacks in back-to-school giveaway

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Long lines stretched through Scherer Park in Long Beach.



It was for the 1,000 backpacks being given away in the Bixby Knolls neighborhood.

The 7th annual Back to Summer Blast was sponsored by Councilman Al Austin. Children received a new backpack filled with notebooks, pens, pencils and other school supplies.

There were also free haircuts and vision tests.

Kaiser Permanente and Benevolence Health Centers offered free health screenings.

Free food was provided by the Long Beach Police Officers Association.

And a new twist this year - music was provided by Northside Vinyl.
