EDUCATION

Many students 1st in family to go to college thanks to Project Grad LA

EMBED </>More Videos

Those students are well prepared for college thanks to Project Grad L.A., a nonprofit college prep program for students in San Fernando, Symlar and Arleta. (KABC)

By
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It was a night of celebration for high school graduates in Northridge who are setting off for college in the fall.

Those students are well prepared for college thanks to Project Grad L.A., a nonprofit college prep program for students in San Fernando, Symlar and Arleta.

"I'm going to CSUN to study criminal justice. This night means a lot to me to see how the program supports and recognizes the people doing the hard work," Adrian Rodriguez said.

Project Grad helps students get ready academically for college starting in sixth grade. In high school, those students receive help with the application process. The advisors work closely with the students, which is attention many of them would not get at their schools.

Ford Roosevelt is the president of Project Grad L.A.

"Too many kids face all the barriers they already face in getting into college, even finishing high school. So where we can add value is to help raise awareness and aspirations for students," he said.

In this year's class of 258 Project Grad scholars, 90 percent of them are the first ones to go to college in their families.

"We're celebrating because this wasn't expected of us, but somebody believed that we could and so we did," Jessica Pelayo said.

Jessica will attend UC Santa Cruz, but she's already taken three college courses locally with help from summer programs offered through Project Grad.

"Having three college course already in my pocket before going to college so I can get a feel - that's something not a lot of kids from my community get," she said.

She added she's made her mother proud, who was one of the many parents in the audience praising their children's accomplishments and the program that led them every step of the way.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcollegegraduationstudentsnonprofitSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News