Marine Corps veteran helps children with remote learning during coronavirus pandemic

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Marine Corps veteran Todd Crabtree knows how to get out of difficult situations."One of the things you learn early on as a Marine is you learn how to take on responsibility and lead and become a leader," he said in an interview with ABC7. "So, I always say I would not be were I am today if it was not for my Marine Corps experience."That experience led him to open seven successful Sylvan Learning Centers. But as the global pandemic hit, Crabtree had to pivot his in-person and one-on-one tutoring model to adjust to the growing demand for his services."Given the situation with the pandemic, one of the things we had to quickly learn how to do is pivot as an organization that was offering instruction virtually and online back in March of 2020," he said.The virtual platform has allowed his tutors to reach students at home. It has also helped to grow his businesses by adding an additional location in Glendale before the brick-and-mortar Sylvan Learning Center is open."There are a lot of students there now who need the support," said Crabtree, "and we are able to service those kids immediately by opening up our center virtually."