Mayor Eric Garcetti pushes voters to approve Measure EE

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged Angelenos to approve Measure EE in early June's special election.Garcetti was in South L.A. Saturday firing up supporters before they hit the streets to get out the vote.Garcetti says the $500 million proposed parcel tax in the special election will reduce class sizes and add nurses, counselors and arts and music in local schools.The mayor said nothing will change if people stay at home and don't vote, and referred to the measure as an investment.Measure EE calls for a 16 cents per square foot parcel tax to raise $500 million a year for city schools.It needs two-thirds voter approval to pass. The tax would extend 12 years and raise $6 billion over its term.The Chamber of Commerce opposes the measure, saying the money may not be used for its intended purpose.Opponents have also raised concerns that the language in the measure is too loose, which might allow officials to misappropriate the funds.