Orange County mother facing charges after videotaped rant in daughter's eighth grade classroom

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County mother is now facing charges in connection with a rant that was recorded on video inside an eighth grade classroom.

According to prosecutors, 33-year old Christian Prince-Tinsley threatened to hurt students' families if what she described as the bullying of her daughter did not stop.

The incident occurred at Laguna Niguel's Niguel Hills Middle School in May.

"If you all bully my daughter, if you all look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your moms to me -- sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I'll (expletive) them all up," Prince-Tinsley says in the video.

The Capistrano Unified School District banned the woman from coming back to campus this year and said they were investigating the allegations of bullying.

At the time, Prince-Tinsley told ABC7 that she did not regret her actions.

"She was sexually harassed at school on Friday. The school took action and they suspended the boy immediately, but because of the suspension, now she's the bad person," the mother said in an interview. "Kids are committing suicide every day because they're getting bullied, I don't want that for my daughter."

Her arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 6th.

If convicted as charged, she could spend up to a year in jail.
