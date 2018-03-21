EDUCATION

Some Monrovia parents upset after Planned Parenthood attends school resource fair

Clifton Middle School in Monrovia held a resource fair promoting mental health on Tuesday. But, some parents feel that one of the organizations invited to the fair, Planned Parenthood, did not belong on campus. (KABC)

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Clifton Middle School in Monrovia held a resource fair promoting mental health on Tuesday. But, some parents feel that one of the organizations invited to the fair, Planned Parenthood, did not belong on campus.

The nonprofit provided students with information on puberty, healthy relationships, birth control and STD prevention.

"I'm not thrilled with it. I'm not happy, but unfortunately we have a huge generation of children that are not being parented and they're learning on their own or from other kids," parent Linda Ramirez said.

In a statement, Monrovia's superintendent said "we were not alerted that Planned Parenthood would be participating" and that they "understand the concerns our parents have about having this organization on our campus."

Planned Parenthood's booth at the school generated over 1,000 comments against and in support on a city of Monrovia Facebook page.

"It was totally suitable given our times that we're living in, the kind of exposure kids are getting these days - regardless of their age," parent Marianna Fuentes said.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Planned Parenthood said in part, "We are deeply committed to partnering with parents, schools, and community organizations to educate young people and their families, in alignment with the California education code, with information and resources that help ensure their safety and well-being."

"I wish that parents would have gone to the administration directly rather than have this huge, huge blowout online, which was interesting to watch, but a little disappointing," Fuentes said.

Monrovia Unified School District said they're changing their protocols when it comes to inviting groups on campus. They plan to have greater oversight over the materials provided to their students.
