Need some homeschool help? Check out these tips for young kids

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- As many schools start with virtual learning amid the pandemic, here are some ideas and resources when it comes to having your child learn from home."I would encourage keeping a routine if possible, and having a place in their home or apartment that is dedicated to school time," said Nicki Lewis, a 1st grade teacher with the Los Angeles Unified School District.Lewis also recommended having a school desk to help solidify a dedicated workspace and said parents should try and keep it away from the living areas if they can."A timer of some sort would actually be really useful when it comes to independent work time," said Lewis. "I think a lot of the parents struggle with getting their kids in a routine for school and dedicating specific time each day to it. But having a timer for kids of any age I think is really useful, because then they can physically see that ticking down or have a better understanding of how much time you need to dedicate, and then take a break."Lewis recommended using a whiteboard, but said if you don't have one you can make it out of a sheet protector.There are a lot of resources online as well like Epic, which is a website that has thousands of books for elementary level readers, according to Lewis.