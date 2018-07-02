EDUCATION

New international school opens its doors in Irvine

Photo: Info M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new school focused on art and bilingual education has opened in the neighborhood. Located at 600 Roosevelt in Northwood, the newcomer is called Melody's School and is for children in first through eighth grades.

Part of a worldwide system of schools, it has additional outposts in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China. Melody's School follows a STEAM curriculum (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), with students instructed in everything from the Chinese and English languages to painting and guitar.

Spelling bees and other events are planned, with birthday parties, after-school programs and summer camp on offer as well.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Melody's School has already made a good impression.

Cai D., who reviewed the new spot on June 27, wrote, "Our friends recommended a guitar class at this school and we couldn't be happier! They have an excellent guitar teacher who is famous in China!"

"We like this school a lot," added Yelper Elvin X. "Friendly receptionist, great instructors and excellent education."

Contact the school at 949-679-6888 or online. Melody's School is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationHoodlineschool
EDUCATION
Dodgers' Kershaw, Turner help LA kids with school supplies
Volunteers help rehab Carson middle school
'Girls Who Code' program prepares girls for STEM-related careers
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More Education
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News