New plan will provide free DASH bus rides for Los Angeles students

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a pilot program Monday that will soon provide free, unlimited DASH bus passes to students across Los Angeles.

The free DASH rides begin this fall semester for all Los Angeles Unified School District and Los Angeles College District students.


"A lack of reliable transportation should never be a roadblock between students and their dreams," Garcetti said.

The one-year pilot program was developed in partnership with Councilmember Mike Bonin and Councilmember Paul Krekorian.

Los Angeles City College student Griselda Mendoza spoke alongside Garcetti Monday, applauding the program.

"Knowing that students and parents will no longer have to worry about the cost of the DASH due to financial struggles is amazing and something every young Angeleno deserves," said Mendoza.

LADOT estimates that providing free DASH passes to LAUSD and LACCD students will increase student ridership by 10%.
