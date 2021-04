EMBED >More News Videos "Your perspectives, our perspectives, our stories matter." Jocelyn Yow is the new mayor of Eastvale. The 25-year-old mother and grad student is the youngest woman of color ever to serve as mayor of a California city.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County Schools have a new superintendent, and he's making history.Dr. Cesar Morales was sworn in Monday morning, becoming the first Latino and first person of color to be superintendent there since the office was created in 1873.Dr. Morales thanked his parents who immigrated from Mexico.The former middle and high school teacher says he plans to make diversity and equity cornerstones of his leadership leading the school district.