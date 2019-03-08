NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Seventeen-year-old twin sisters Miya and Hana Stauss are this week's ABC7 Cool Kids.
The high school juniors at Sage Hill High School in Newport Beach have developed an app, won an international award for their website and they're teaching other kids how to code for free.
They even do special camps outside of school for young girls in Santa Ana.
Cool Kids Miya and Hana Stauss from Newport Beach hope to introduce coding to others
COOL KIDS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
Eyewitness This: 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' exclusive video, Steph Curry's girl power shoes, teacher's fine print win