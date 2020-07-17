Gov. Gavin Newsom announces which California school districts can reopen in the fall

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6319285" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In our daily 'Ask the Doctor' segment, Dr. Anthony Cardillo, a former teacher, says if he were to have to go back into the classroom environment he would approach it the same way he approaches going into the emergency department at the hospital: mask, shield, gloves, and social distancing.