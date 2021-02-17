schools

NJ family says social media photo used against them in battle over remote learning

By Toni Yates
MIDDLESEX, New Jersey -- A battle over remote learning has gotten personal in New Jersey after parents say a school official used a photo from a private social media post of students without masks against them.

Parent Roger Sanchez said it all started with fun in the snow one day.

"Most of the time they were running up and down and sledding down the hill, and running and happy," Sanchez said.

About the same time, he said another parent sent Middlesex School District administrators an email. The email asked when the district's schools would reopen its buildings to students.

Classes have been all virtual since the start of the school year.

Sanchez said that email was answered by administrators which included a picture of his kids, as well as others, playing in the snow. The children did not have masks on in the photo.

The administrators said the lack of masks and social distancing in the community is part of the problem.

Parents are furious that the picture was pulled from a private social media account, Sanchez said, and used against them and their kids.

"It said that they were violating CDC guidelines, and they weren't. It was like, 'Wow. Why-why, what?'" Sanchez said. "They can't wear a mask because they'll get wet in the snow and they only came together for the picture for a moment."

The school district responded to our sister station WABC-TV's request for an interview with this written statement from Superintendent Frederick D. Williams:

"Like all school districts throughout the country, Middlesex faces unprecedented pandemic-related challenges. The Board continues to do everything it can to return to in-person instruction on the earliest possible date. Assuming our numbers continue to improve or even if they stay the same, we will be reopening our school buildings for in-person instruction on Monday, February 22, 2021. Students will report within their assigned Hybrid Cohorts."

Sanchez said he and other parents were excited about sending their kids back to school but now he is concerned - not because of COVID-19, but because of possible fallout.

He said they are asking for the resignations of the superintendent and assistant superintendent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseyhealthparentingchildrencoronavirus new jerseyschoolssocial mediacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOLS
Many LA schools still have some steps to follow before reopening
Biden optimistic on reopening of elementary schools
LA County hits threshold to let elementary schools reopen
LA County schools reopening balance safety, education
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in stolen car leads police on chase from Carson to Eagle Rock
Fire rips through 2 luxury yachts in San Pedro
LA school board votes to overhaul police force
Daniel Silva speaks out on death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie
Suspect runs onto freeway after stolen van chase through West LA
Biden optimistic on reopening of elementary schools
Many LA schools still have some steps to follow before reopening
Show More
Former inmate graduates with honors from CSULB
Mass vaccination site opens at CSULA
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
LA County schools reopening balance safety, education
Lancaster brewery owner says health inspector cost him business
More TOP STORIES News