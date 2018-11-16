EDUCATION

Norwalk High School students give $20,000 to local charities

NORWALK, Calif. --
Norwalk High School students are giving a lesson in giving.



Students packed the gym for a donation pep rally, giving away $20,000 to local charities.

Those receiving checks included Make-A-Wish, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and City of Hope.

Giving is a tradition at Norwalk High School.

Since 2013, Norwalk seniors have raised close to $100,000 for 86 charities.

This year was the first time they included emergency donations.

The students donated $1,000 to the local wildfire victims. They also handed out another $1,000 to the shooting victims from the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Organizers say they want to inspire others by the incredible acts of kindness.
