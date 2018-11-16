Norwalk High School students are giving a lesson in giving.Students packed the gym for a donation pep rally, giving away $20,000 to local charities.Those receiving checks included Make-A-Wish, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and City of Hope.Giving is a tradition at Norwalk High School.Since 2013, Norwalk seniors have raised close to $100,000 for 86 charities.This year was the first time they included emergency donations.The students donated $1,000 to the local wildfire victims. They also handed out another $1,000 to the shooting victims from the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.Organizers say they want to inspire others by the incredible acts of kindness.