OC Board of Education announces lawsuit against California over school reopenings

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Board of Education on that it has decided -- by a 4-0 vote -- to file a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Public Health Officer to seek a court order that sets aside the state orders preventing public schools from holding in-person classes and resuming services on campus.The unanimous vote came during a closed session Tuesday night, according to a statement.The California Supreme Court has interpreted the California Constitution to require that California school children have a constitutional right to substantially equal opportunities for learning, and the governor's order will unequally burden the most underprivileged families of California, the board's lawyers said in a statement.