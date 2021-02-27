This OC school has been back in classrooms for months. Here's how they're successfully navigating COVID

"It's better at school, we can learn a little more," said student Francis Santista.
"I was nervous at first, but their school has done a really good job," said parent Samantha Benno.
"When they came back to school, it was really nice because we had a piece of normalcy," said teacher Denise Fletthall.
Safety protocols mean plenty of social distancing, mask wearing and disinfecting. And many kids are still home learning online. And even with all the safety protocols, Jordan Academy has had its share of COVID cases.
RELATED | SoCal girl cries for joy when told she's returning to school
"Everybody is notified of exposure, and from there, we take the proper precautions and the allotted time they're supposed to be off campus," said Principal Lorena Rubio.
The cases have been isolated, and there have been no outbreaks. One of the real surprises for educators is that the kids are really trying to do their part to be safe.
"They are really good about it. I think they wanted to be here as much as we want to be back in and teaching," said Fletthall.
Months into on-campus learning and the faculty and students at Jordan Academy have learned a lot. Most of all, being face to face beats online learning, even if it means wearing a mask.
RELATED | Outdoor classroom setup gives Watts students new learning option