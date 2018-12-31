EDUCATION

'On The Basis Of Sex': Armie Hammer shares why he's helping tell 'amazing' story

"On the Basis of Sex" tells the story of a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg before her days on the Supreme Court, and actor Armie Hammer wanted to help tell the story for a very personal reason.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In the new movie "On The Basis Of Sex," actor Armie Hammer plays attorney Martin Ginsburg, the supportive and loving husband of now Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Together -- romantically and professionally -- they were quite the team.

"For all the research that I was able to uncover and everyone I talked to, I came at it with a sense of sort of incredulity where I was like, 'OK, let's be honest. Their relationship wasn't this good. This can't be right. This is wrong, right?'" Hammer shared. "And everyone said the same thing, they're like, 'No, you're right. It is wrong. Their relationship was actually better!' I think Martin made it easier for her. He made it easier by saying, 'I will do whatever it takes to support you in any possible way' and it's because he believed in her."

The film also examines a groundbreaking tax case involving gender discrimination that both Ginsbergs worked on together.

"I mean, it's an amazing look at sort of the woman who became the Supreme Court Justice who went on to change the world," said Hammer.

Hammer shared a personal reason why this film's message is important to him.

"I liked telling this story, and I liked being a part of this for my daughter. I mean, I've got a young daughter who's 4 years old, who's growing up in this world that we are all living in -- that looks like it might be going to hell in a hand basket -- but at the end of the day, we've made a movie about a woman who changed the world using only her brain."

"On The Basis Of Sex" is rated PG-13.
